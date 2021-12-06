One hundred cats found dead in a pensioner’s home in France | World

Animal protection associations found on Sunday (5) 100 dead cats in the home of a pensioner in southeastern France, in addition to another 20 animals in poor health, said one of these groups.

The cats, which were mostly in closed plastic or wooden boxes, were found after the 81-year-old man’s hospitalization in Nice, according to the local newspaper “Nice-Matin”.

The retiree’s niece asked the associations for help after discovering the animals. In total, 100 dead cats were found inside and outside the house, as well as squirrels, rats and a dog’s jaw.

Cats are abandoned with cots and toys near the police station in Teresina; video

Videos showing abandoned kittens on the street in Ituiutaba generate commotion on the internet

Abandoned animals in Brumadinho wait for a new home

“Most of the cats were dead when they were placed in these boxes, but we believe at least two may have been buried alive,” said Philippe Desjacques, president of La Tribu du Fourmilier.

The corpse of a cat partially devoured by other felines was found on the sofa. Another twenty still alive, but debilitated, were rescued and given to veterinarians or volunteers.

“Unfortunately, we see stories like this every year,” Desjacques said, adding that organizations are looking to denounce the man for ill-treatment or neglect.

According to the association’s leader, the retired person suffers from Noah’s syndrome, a mental disorder that consists of taking more animals than you can take care of, and Diogenes’ syndrome (compulsive accumulation of objects).

The French court opened an investigation into acts of cruelty to animals, said Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme.