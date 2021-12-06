One month after her death, singer Marília Mendonça is the most listened to Brazilian singer in 2021

On November 5th, ‘queen of suffering’ lost her life in an air accident that also killed her producer, her uncle and advisor, as well as the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, in Minas Gerais

Singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash last November in Minas Gerais, is the Brazilian artist most listened to on Spotify in 2021. The news was released by the streaming platform this week.

The Barons of Pisadinha were the most listened to this year on Spotify, followed by Gusttavo Lima, Marília Mendonça, Jorge & Mateus and Henrique & Juliano. Marília Mendonça was the woman who had the highest number of reproductions on the streaming platform. The most played song was “Batom de Cereja”, by Israel and Rodolffo.

Marília Mendonça becomes law in Brazil

The bill called Marília Mendonça was approved by the Senate’s Infrastructure Committee this Tuesday (30).

Presented by senator Telmário Mota (PROS-RR), the Bill received a favorable opinion from senator Kátia Abreu (PP-TO), and makes the complete signaling of all transmission lines mandatory, including those under concession or permission to distribution of electrical energy.

“Under the proposal, electric utilities must paint the towers that support electrical cables, as well as install colored spheres so that aircraft pilots can identify the warning signal. Dealerships can also attach warning signs”, explained the Agência Senado.

PL 4.009/2021 (called the Marília Mendonça Law project) provides that the supports (towers) must be painted in colors that enable aircraft pilots to identify them as a warning sign.

Death of Marília Mendonça

Also according to the text, electricity utilities can use warning signs to complement the painting of the towers. The text further states that transmission lines must be marked with colored spheres.

“A transmission line may have been the cause of the accident of an aircraft considered to be safe until then, without leaving any survivors. What we can do in this moment of consternation, at least, is to propose rules to protect our Brazilians from witnessing or being victims of a future event of the same nature”, justifies Telmário Mota.

The singer Marília Mendonça and the other four passengers of the plane that crashed on November 5, in Minas Gerais, died from multiple trauma, that is, from multiple fractures in the body, according to medical examiner Thales Binttencourt, from the IML (Institute Legal Physician). Confirmation was given on November 25th.