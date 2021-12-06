In an interview, Diego Costa did not guarantee his permanence at Atlético-MG for the next season.

During the celebration of the conquest of Brazilian championship fur Atlético-MG, last Sunday, the striker Diego Costa generated an anticlimactic moment by not guaranteeing his stay at Rooster for next season.

In an interview after the victory over Red Bull Bragantino, the veteran left on the air that he has a chance of leaving the Minas Gerais team just four months after being hired.

“Next year, there are many things that could happen. I might stay, I might leave…“he stated.

“So, the important thing is that this year was blessed by God, we conquered things… If next year I go back here, I’ll do my best. If not, the club is equal and will continue in this dynamic and growth”, he added.

As published by journalist Jorge Nicola, in his blog on the portal Yahoo!, Diego Costa’s speech caused reactions behind the scenes at Galo.

Diego Costa poses with the Brasileirão cup won by Atlético-MG Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

The center forward has a contract with the Belo Horizonte team until December 2022, but, according to a top hat heard by Nicola, only those who “value” the club will stay at Atlético.

“If he has something, bring it up. Here at Galo, today, only those who value the club stay and come.. Nobody is bigger than Rooster,” said the official, who declined to be identified.

The board member also assured that there is no release clause for Diego Costa for teams abroad.

“There’s nothing like that. And we’re not worried about that now, nor about anyone who doesn’t want to be at Galo,” he concluded.

Since being presented by Atlético-MG, the matador has made 5 goals and gave 1 assistance in 18 matches.















