Pope Francis was verbally attacked by a Greek Orthodox priest during his visit to the Orthodox archbishopric in Athens, Greece, last Saturday (4).







Orthodox priest calls Pope Francis a ‘heretic’ in Athens Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

“Papa, you are a heretic,” cried the priest Ioannis Diotis, as Jorge Bergoglio entered the room to meet with the head of the Greek Orthodox Church.

During the verbal attack, Diotis had to be controlled by local authorities and removed from the area.

“I said he is a heretic, to repent,” the religious told the press, noting that “the Pope is unacceptable [estar] in Greece.” “He should repent.”

According to eyewitness accounts, the scream was loud enough for the Argentine to hear the criticism.

Yesterday, Francis even renewed his request for forgiveness for the mistakes committed by Catholics against the Orthodox. The Holy Father had the same attitude that John Paul II had 20 years ago, which helped to facilitate relations.

Catholics and Orthodox have been separated since the schism of 1054 between Rome and Constantinople. The fall of what is now Istanbul, in Turkey, is one of the great controversies that has always made it difficult for the two churches to come together again.