





Palmeiras Board of Directors ‘lied’ about Felipe Melo, says Neto (Reproduction / Band) Photo: Throw!

The former Band Neto player and presenter said on his Twitter that the board of directors of Palmeiras allegedly ‘lied’ when he said that he was dealing with the renewal with Felipe Melo, who has a contract until the end of 2021, but does not remain at the club for 2022.

“Contrary to what the leaders of Palmeiras themselves said, there was never the club’s interest in renewing with Felipe Melo. The player himself confirmed that. Why lie? That’s why it’s so hard to believe in top hats in football, right?!” , shot Grandson.

Recently, Maurício Galiotte stated that he spoke with the steering wheel in June and that he would leave the topic to Leila Pereira, president-elect of Palmeiras. Days later, the team confirmed the departure of the player.

“My conversation with Felipe in the middle of the year was to analyze this desire for another two years of his contract. (…) In my opinion, I would not renew for two years”, stated the president in an interview with the program ‘De Placa’ by TNT Sports.

However, in a leaked audio, Felipe Melo says he was not contacted by the board of Palmeiras.

“If anyone is saying that Palmeiras made an offer for me, it’s a lie. Palmeiras didn’t make any offer for me, no. Not a year, not two years, not six months, nothing,” said the steering wheel, that negotiates with Fluminense.