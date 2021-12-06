Palmeiras offers contract expansion and salary increase to Abel Ferreira and awaits the coach’s response to define permanence

Abel Ferreira originally has a contract until December 2022 with Palmeiras, which wants to expand the relationship and give him a salary increase

O palm trees made a proposal to extend the contract to the technician Abel Ferreira. The information was first published by globoesporte.com and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

The Portuguese’s bond would originally run until December 2022. Now, Verdão offers a contract until December 2024, with wage valuation.

Abel is currently on vacation with his family in Portugal – the team will be led by Paulo Victor Gomes, from the under-20, in the last rounds of the Brazilian championship.

Alviverde awaits your response to advance the conversations and ensure the captain’s stay for the next season.

The “professor” has been at Palestra Itália since November 2020, when he arrived to fill the vacancy left by Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Since then, he has played almost 100 matches for the Palestinian team, in an incredible marathon of games without any rest.

Abel won two Conmebol Libertadores (2020 and 2021), as well as the Copa do Brasil (2020) for Palmeiras.

He was also vice-champion of the Supercopa do Brasil, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Campeonato Paulista in 2021.

While defining the coach’s situation, Verdão has also been moving behind the scenes to reformulate its squad for 2022.

In recent days, the club has announced that it will not renew veterans’ contracts. Felipe Melo and jailson, who will leave the squad at the turn of the year.















