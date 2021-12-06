Palmeiras squad: squad makes last training session and will be led by under-20 coach in Curitiba | palm trees

The Palmeiras squad held this Sunday morning, at the Football Academy, the last training session before this Monday’s game, against Athletico, at 7 pm, at the Arena da Baixada, for the Brasileirão.

Coach Paulo Victor Gomes, known as PV, of the under-20 team led the activity. He will direct Verdão in this Monday’s game.

The coach led tactical work, in addition to set-piece exercises.

With practically the entire main squad on vacation, the expectation is that only goalkeeper Vinicius Silvestre, defender Kuscevic and defensive midfielder Matheus Fernandes will participate in the match. The rest will be formed by many boys from the base.

A possible lineup for the game is Vinicius Silvestre, Garcia, Michel, Kuscevic and Vanderlan; Matheus Fernandes, Pedro Bicalho and Fabinho; Giovani, Kevin and Gabriel Silva.

Palmeiras is the third placed in the Brasileirão, with 62 points, and will not change position until the end of the competition.