Panini will release classics by Mauricio de Sousa

Sunday (5) was agitated on the panel of panini at the Artists’ Valley gives CCXP Worlds 2021. The publisher has announced its major releases for 2022, including a collection of classics from Mauricio de Sousa and Jack Kirby, in addition to bringing to Brazil a comic book co-scripted by Keanu Reeves.

Beside Matt Kindt and Ron Garney, actor signs BZRKR, a story that follows an immortal man through the centuries and will be published in Brazil in three bounds. Panini also announced the arrival of the omnibus for Star Wars: Darth Vader, HQ of Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli that accompanies the Sith Lord after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Also in 2022, the manga will arrive in the country Star Wars: The High Republic – The Limit of Balance, which shows the actions of Jedi around the galaxy 200 years before the beginning of the Skywalker Saga. Another recent international release arriving in 2022 is nocterra, post-apocalyptic plot comic with script by Scott Snyder and drawing of Tony S. Daniel.

the big ad of Maurício de Sousa Produções on the panel was the Maurício de Sousa Library, which will gather comic books since 1970 in luxury bounds, separated year by year, including unpublished or never-republished stories. Even at the beginning of next year, it hits newsstands Monica’s Gang: End of the World Adventures, volume that shows the gang of Limoeiro receiving supernatural visits, in addition to telling the origin story of Captain Feio. Turma da Mônica will also meet another icon from the comics: Garfield. O crossover was announced in 2020 and is already on pre-sale on Panini’s online store.

Who also arrives with classics in 2022 is the DC Comics. Early next year, it will be published Batman/Superman – The Best in the World – Silver Age, a collection with several luxury editions containing stories originally published in the 1960s. Another big release from the label is the omnibus from Justice Society written by Geoff Johns, which updates some of the most iconic characters from the Golden Age of Comics. Closing the trio of classics, Panini announced the collection Legends of the DC Universe – Kamandi, with stories from Jack Kirby.

Other label titles arriving in 2022 are Hitman – Bounty Hunter, comic book Vertigo signed by Garth Ennis originally published in the 1990s, and The Other History of the DC Universe, magazine of John Ridley, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi which features characters from the publisher with a history of fighting for their civil rights.

CCXP WORLDS 21

Saturday, the first day of CCXP Worlds 21, ended with a giant panel from Sony Pictures, which revealed Spider-Man’s teaser and title in Spider-Man 2, as well as a third animated film, a new Morbius teaser, and the reunion of Spider-Man’s three villains: No Return Home. Also, Netflix released the first preview of the new Chainsaw Massacre, a paramount brought the protagonists of Panic and the HBO Max warmed up for the 2022 releases, highlighting Peacemaker.

Sunday, the second day of the event, has announcements of MSP, Amazon Prime Video and a closing panel of the Warner Bros. which will feature the cast of Matrix Resurrections.

All revealed content will be available to fans with Digital and Home Experience credentials. You can still register for the Free credential free of charge or purchase the CCXP Worlds 21 Digital package.

CCXP Worlds 21 can be tracked on the official CCXP website or on Twitch.

