Passenger opens door and jumps out of moving plane in USA; ends up hospitalized





A man was arrested after jumping out of a moving plane on the runway at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Local fire department officials said the incident happened Saturday morning, just after 8 am, when Daniel Ramirez, 30, stepped off a Southwest Airlines flight that had just landed.

As FOX reports, Southwest Airlines officials said the young man managed to open the rear door of the Boeing 737, jumped out and hobbled to the airport’s Fire Department base. There, Ramirez entered a dorm and locked himself.

Having become aware of what had happened, the flight commander stopped the plane and alerted the Air Traffic Control, which, in turn, called the police.

After a few minutes, the fire department managed to get the boy to unlock the door and he was evaluated. He was taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained while jumping onto the track. After he was released from hospital, he was arrested on two criminal charges for trespassing.

In an interview with American TV, Ramirez’s family said that he was going through a psychologically difficult time and that he wanted to return home because he feared for his life. The young man spent time working as a tiler in Colorado Springs.

His mother, Theresa Padilla, said she doesn’t want to see her son treated like a madman and that he’s been putting off this idea of ​​being stalked for a few weeks. For her, the escape from the plane would have occurred because he thought someone was following him and just sought shelter.

The case will still be investigated so that the boy’s motivation to jump from the plane is properly interpreted.



