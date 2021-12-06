Pedro Barros is taken to hospital after abandoning the championship final in Rio

Skateboarder Pedro Barros had to be taken to the hospital, after leaving the final of the park modality, at the Oi STU Open, in Rio de Janeiro. Athlete hit his head on the ground. According to people close to him, the athlete is doing well and went for tests as a precaution.

Pedro had an accident at the end of his first lap. She missed a maneuver and hit her head on the ground. He was wearing no helmet. After a few seconds of lying on the ground, he left the track, dropped his skateboard and left the competition area.


Despite having taken only one lap, the skater led the competition until the last round. He was passed by André Mariano, who finished in first place. Pedro was the second and Augusto Akio, the third.

