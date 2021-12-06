Pedro Scooby rebuts Luana Piovani after accusations: ‘I won’t be arguing’ | celebrities

Reproduction?Instagram Pedro Scooby counters Luana Piovani after accusations: ‘I won’t argue’

Pedro Scooby rebutted accusations of his ex-wife, Luana Piovani, about not being a father present for the children this Sunday (5) on their social networks.

In his Instagram stories, the surfer denied and needled the actress. “It’s been a couple of days since they talked about me on the internet. I’m not going to be discussing it over the internet. I think the internet is not a place to debate the life of my son, there are several other means. I also don’t want to expose their lives, here,” he began.

“Whoever lives with me, who has crossed paths with me and who has seen my relationship with my children, knows how dedicated I am as a father. I love those children a lot. The greatest gift is for them to say: ‘Daddy, you are the best in the world’ . I have my mistakes, too, like all fathers and mothers too. You learn and improve there,” added Scooby.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Luana Piovani and Pedro Scooby have had many public fights over their children Luana Piovani sends indirect to Pedro Scooby after son is injured

, Dom, Liz and Bem. After a period of peace, the actress returned to complain about the surfer. She recorded a video telling her that she returned from a trip and was reunited with the children, who were at her father’s house, but made a series of complaints about how the athlete took care of the little ones.

“I arrived the night before last on the trip and yesterday the kids already came home, thank God I was so homesick. Let’s get down to business. First thing, I was hugging the kids, giving a little gift that I brought and suddenly Liz passed by humming a song and it was funky she says ‘sit here at her father'”, began the actress.

“I almost had a heart attack, first because there’s no funk that says bad words in my house

like funk. However, as long as it was written with respect, without having pimps,” continues Piovani.

She also said that she found out that Scooby didn’t take the twins, Ben and Liz, to karate lessons. “Then I’m having dinner and he turns the Ben over to me, in front of my father and mother, and says: ‘Since my father only thinks about Dom’s skateboard, of course he forgot to take us on the karate, I only remembered when we were in the car.’ a six-year-old child already has this awareness and expresses himself in that way,” he said.

Luana Piovani also told a third problem. The actress said that Ben painted his nails when he was at his father’s house and the boy said that the teacher told him that this is “a girl thing”. She was indignant with the situation and said that she is going to school to talk about this subject.

The actress also complained that she is alone and has to deal with so many demands, but still doesn’t want to fight with Scooby about it. “Still, I try to avoid the breakout so I don’t experience what I experienced when I was little, which was this breakout between father and mother. We already had a very strong moment of terror, which was when we parted. all of that, I still thank God that he lives next door to my house, that he likes these children and that he is an honest person,” he concludes.