People With Allergic Diseases Have 38% Lower Risk of Covid-19, Study Says | Coronavirus

People with allergic diseases have an up to 38% lower risk of developing Covid-19. The conclusion is from a survey carried out by the Queen Mary University of London, recently published in the journal Thorax.

To explore which factors increase the risk of the disease, the researchers analyzed data from 16,000 people who answered online questionnaires between May 1, 2020 and February 5, 2021. Only factors that could influence the risk of contracting the infection were analyzed, including age, family circumstances, work, lifestyle, weight, height, long-standing medical conditions, medication use, vaccination status, diet and supplement intake.

In total, 16 thousand people answered the first questionnaire, but only 14,300 continued to fill in the others and completed the final poll. On average, participants were 59 years old, the majority (70%) were female, and 95% identified their ethnic origin as white.

During the study period, 446 participants (almost 3%) were diagnosed with Covid-19 and 32 were hospitalized. The results showed that allergen-triggered diseases such as eczema, atopic dermatitis, and allergic rhinitis were associated with a 23% reduction in the risk of Covid-19. Among those with atopic disease and asthma, the risk was 38% lower.

As this is an observational study, it is not possible to establish a relationship between cause and consequence. But one of the hypotheses cited by researchers to reduce the risk of Covid-19 in people with allergic diseases is the fact that these people have reduced expression of ACE2, an enzyme used by the new coronavirus to invade cells.

The use of immunosuppressants was also associated with a 53% lower probability of infection with the new coronavirus. But researchers point out that this may be due to the fact that these people protect themselves more against the disease.

The factors that were associated with an increased risk of Covid-19 were: Asian ethnicity, family overcrowding, socializing with other families, attending closed public environments, occupations that require direct contact with other people, in addition to being overweight and obese.

Surprisingly, factors commonly associated with increased risk of disease complications such as older age, male gender, and other medical conditions did not increase the likelihood of Covid-19 in this study. According to the authors, most cases of the disease reported in the study were mild, indicating that risk factors for the development of Covid-19 in general are not necessarily the same as those associated with severe cases and death.