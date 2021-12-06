Petrobras says there is ‘no decision’ on adjustments in fuel prices | Economy

Petrobras reported on Monday (6) that “there is no decision taken” on new readjustments in fuel prices.

“Petrobras continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices in relation to international quotations. Petrobras does not anticipate adjustment decisions and reinforces that there is no decision taken by its Executive Market Group and Prices (GEMP) that has not yet been announced to the market,” the state-owned company said in a statement.

The note was a response to expectations of changes in fuel prices at refineries, after President Jair Bolsonaro stated in an interview to the Poder360 website that Petrobras will begin this week to announce a reduction in fuel prices. “Petrobras begins this week to announce a reduction in the price of fuel,” Bolsonaro said in an interview on Sunday (5).

Petrobras clarified that “product price adjustments are carried out in the normal course of its business and follow its current commercial policies”.

Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted a pricing policy for its refineries that is guided by fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil in the international market and by the exchange rate.

In the statement released on Monday, the oil company reiterates its “commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer of external and exchange rate volatility caused by economic events”.

The last readjustment in fuel prices carried out by Petrobras was made at the end of October.

In recent weeks, international oil prices have retreated. On Friday (3), Brent crude futures closed at US$69.88 a barrel, while US crude (WTI) closed at US$66.26. This Monday, however, oil operates at an increase of more than 2%.