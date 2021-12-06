Petrobras to announce a reduction in fuel prices this week, says Bolsonaro – Economy

BRASILIA/RIO – The president Jair Bolsonaro said that the Petrobras will announce one reduction in fuel prices from this week. The statement was made after he criticized the increase in prices and even talked about privatizing the state-owned company.

“Petrobras begins this week to announce a reduction in the price of fuel,” Bolsonaro said to the website power360. According to the portal’s report, the president did not give details about the percentage of reduction, but declared that the drop should continue for a few weeks.

He also linked the situation to pressure from mayors for values ​​to fall and reduce the impact on the cost of public transport, which should be readjusted in January. “What I have heard them complain is that, with the increase in fuel, the price of the ticket increases. But it would be good for them to look for the governors”, he told the website.

The possibility of price reduction was mentioned by the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, during a public hearing in the Senate on the 23rd. which analyzed whether it would make a reduction.

Pressed by mayors and congressmen, Bolsonaro has criticized the increase in fuel and pointed out that governors are responsible for charging the ICMS, tax collected by States. On some occasions, the president even criticized Petrobras’ pricing policy and said that the company “only gives you a headache.”

“It’s very easy, ‘gas went up, Bolsonaro’s fault’. I’m willing, I’m already willing to privatize Petrobras. I’m willing, I’m going to see with the economic team what we can do,” said the president in October. “I can’t, it’s not controlling, I can’t better target the price of fuel, but when it increases it’s my fault.”

Stable price on pumps

Even before the expected reduction in fuel prices by Petrobras, due to the retreat of oil in the international market, a weekly survey carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) found stability in the pumps at filling stations in the week of 28th November to December 4, with even slight setbacks.

Brent type oil retreated around US$ 10 in the last two weeks and closed at below US$ 70 a barrel on Friday, 3. Ativa Investimentos estimates that the drop should be 5%.

The average price of gasoline last week was R$ 6.742 per liter, slightly below the R$ 6.749 of the previous week. The highest price was R$7.962 in the South, the same price as a week before, and the lowest, R$5.299, in the Southeast.

Diesel also showed a slight retreat last week. The average was BRL 5.355, against an average price of BRL 5.366 the week before, with the highest price, of BRL 6,700, found in the North region, and the lowest, of BRL 4,070 per liter, in the Northeast region. .

O cooking gas was another product that stopped going up, recording an average price of R$ 102.40 for the 13-kilogram unit, the most expensive being found at R$ 140 already four weeks ago in the Midwest region, and the lowest at R$ 78, in the Southeast.