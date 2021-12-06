Petrobras will announce a reduction in fuel prices this week, says Bolsonaro

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro said this Sunday that Petrobras will announce a series of “small reductions” in fuel prices starting this week. He didn’t give details on how much the decrease percentage will be.

— Petrobras begins this week to announce the reduction in the price of fuel. This week it starts to announce – said the president, in an interview with Poder 360, while visiting a club in Brasília.

Air tickets in the heights:High cost, recession and Ômicron limit aviation recovery and drop in fares

Petrobras is a company with shares on the stock exchange, which requires that rules be followed for the disclosure of decisions. When contacted, Petrobras said it will not comment on Bolsonaro’s statements.

Bolsonaro spoke about the matter while following the final of the Minas Brasília Tênis Clube football championship, in Brasília. He took the field to kick off the match.

— We are announcing now, this week, small reductions, at first every week, in the price of fuel — reinforced the president.

Special:Why is the price of gas so high and how much is it in your pocket? Find out in the GLOBO calculator special

When asked about the coming of the National Front of Mayors to Brasília in the next few days to deal with urban public transport, Bolsonaro said again that the governors should be charged for high prices.

— What I have heard them (mayors) complain is that, with the increase in fuel, the price of the ticket increases. Now, it would be good for them to look for the governors,” Bolsonaro said.

Look: How is the financial health of the three largest airlines in the country

And added:

— I did not readjust, kept frozen since 2019, the PIS/Cofins value, which is the federal tax. The governors kept the percentage, which varies according to the value at the pump. And more than doubled the amount collected with the ICMS. They want to criticize, criticize. But the right person.

In addition to his usual criticisms of governors for high prices, Bolsonaro also started making comments against Petrobras recently. Last month, it attacked the amount of dividends distributed to the company’s shareholders.

Understand before traveling: International flights will have more flexible rules until March 2022

About two weeks ago, Bolsonaro said he was looking for a way to review Petrobras’ policy of imposing international parity on fuel prices.

The current pricing policy, which transfers the variation in oil and the dollar to fuels, was established during the government of former president Michel Temer.