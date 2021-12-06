Peugeot confirms two launches in 2022 and wants to double the sales target – 12/05/2021

Peugeot presented good results in 2021, increasing sales compared to the previous year. For 2022, the brand announced its plan to double the numbers by launching two new products.

In 2021, Peugeot increased its market share from 0.7% to 1.5%, with the aim of reaching 3% by the end of 2022. In numbers, the idea is to go from around 35 thousand cars this year to 70 thousand in the next.

Electrification is the path adopted to try to reach new numbers, using a platform created to serve from combustion cars, passing through hybrids and even electric ones.

And, within the current formation of the group Stellantis, at least in Brazil and Latin America, the company will be the most focused on offering “green” car options.

Part of this strategy is the arrival of two new cars, 100% electric, during 2022 – being a passenger car and a commercial utility vehicle, an area in which Peugeot already works and started sales of the e-Expert, electric version of your medium van.

Peugeot does not confirm, but the expectation is for the arrival of the new generation of Partner electric, in the charging version, and of the e-2008, which would come to make up the range of the current compact SUV, above what is done here.

There is also the e-Rifter, passenger version of Partner, but the segment of minivans of passenger was practically extinct in Brazil and the SUVs medium and large, 3008 and 5008, respectively, do not yet have 100% electric versions, only hybrids plugin.

Peugeot e-2008 that may arrive in Brazil in 2022 Image: Disclosure

Electric yes, hybrids maybe

Despite having a strong range of hybrids in Europe, initially the proposal for Brazil is to focus exclusively on electric ones. The Head of Peugeot for South America, Felipe Daemon, says that the brand is even studying the coming of hybrid products, but that it is not a priority at the moment.

“For us today, as a brand, the 100% electric car opportunity is perhaps greater than that of the hybrid. of the electric world,” says Daemon.

The light commercial area in which Peugeot operates will also gain two new products in 2022, to help reinforce its growth strategy.

Of course, to achieve its goals of doubling sales, Peugeot knows that it needs to do again what it did this year: increase the projection of the 208 in the market, which is its volume product and which managed to improve this year amid pandemic your sales.

Despite counting the problem of instability in the supply of semiconductors, like other automakers, Peugeot believes that the arrival of special series and other innovations can accelerate the growth of the 208 in 2022 once again.

e-Partner should be the second electric light commercial Image: Disclosure

More stores: use Fiat and Jeep base

Daemon also talks about how the project for concessionaires that should grow to reach 80% coverage of the country in 2022. Currently, the network is formed by 123 and should close the year close to 170 points, with the expectation of another 15 in 2022.

In addition to the new dealerships, the executive says that the possibility of using Fiat dealerships to introduce the Peugeot brand in some places could happen.

“The multibrand concept (several brands within the same dealer group) has advantages, the Fiat network’s capillarity borders 100% in the country, with more than 500 sales points and many resellers with very large structures where it is possible to optimize”, he says.

As with Jeep when the brand came to market with Renegade and Compass, where pop-up stores associated with Fiat dealership appeared, Peugeot intends to benefit from the same strategy.

By optimizing the use of physical space, it is possible to understand both the opening of Peugeot spaces and the division of the after-sales and workshop areas.

“All the network work that is being done from now on, this applies to Peugeot, it applies to other brands as well, the objective is to have the best investors and take advantage of Fiat’s and Jeep’s capillarity to grow the Peugeot network in the best way possible. “, concludes Daemon.

