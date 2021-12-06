PFF2 mask gives almost 100% protection against Covid-19, study shows

According to the research, KN95-type masks provide 75% more protection than surgical masks

PFF2 or KN95 masks protect more against Covid-19



At masks type facials PFF2 or KN95 offer nearly 100% protection against the coronavirus, according to a study by the Max Planck Institute of Germany. According to the research, it takes less than five minutes for an unvaccinated person to stop next to a person with Covid-19 be infected. However, if both are wearing the tightly fitting masks, the risk of infection after 20 minutes will hardly be more than one in a thousand, even over a shorter distance. However, if the accessory is not well-fitting to the face, the probability of infection increases to about 4% “In daily life, the real probability of infection [com máscara] it is certainly 10 to 100 times smaller,” says Eberhard Bodenschatz, director of the institute. “The materials used in PFF2 or KN95 masks, but also in some medical masks, filter extremely efficiently”, he says. According to the study, these types of masks provide 75% more protection than surgical ones. “Our results show once again that the use of masks in schools, and also in general, is a very good idea”, concludes Bodenschatz.