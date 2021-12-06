Physical version of Halo Infinite does not include the full game • Eurogamer.pt

Halo Infinite will be available within two days and if you are thinking of purchasing the physical version, you will need to download content as this version does not include the entire game.

As shared by John Linneman of Digital Foundry, the physical version of Halo Infinite does not contain a playable disc as an internet connection is required to download the rest of the game.

This is an increasingly frequent trend and means that for the first time you won’t have a fully playable Halo from the moment you insert the disc into the console and for collectors the physical copy will certainly be of limited value.

My biggest complaint regarding Halo Infinite really is that the disc doesn’t contain a playable game. This’ll be the first Halo game you can’t really own as a standalone copy. This is not a good trend and I hope MS reconsiders things like this. — John Linneman (@dark1x) December 6, 2021