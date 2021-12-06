PIS/Pasep allowance starts in January with double payment

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is one of the benefits that workers are most waiting for, after all, due to the Emergency Program for the Preservation of Employment and Income (BEm) the payment of the benefit expected to be paid this year was postponed to 2022.

salary bonus in january

As established by Resolution 896 of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) responsible for managing the PIS/Pasep, salary bonus payments will start in January 2022.

The payment schedule will also be released by Codefat in January, as soon as the Council has audited the information from the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report) which companies send to the government with all the workers’ data.

The analysis of the RAIS is mandatory to define the beneficiaries of the salary bonus, considering that the PIS/Pasep is intended exclusively for workers with monthly income of up to two minimum wages per month in the base year.

In addition, from next year onwards, payment of the benefit will always occur between the months of January and December and will no longer start in July of one year and end in June of the following year.

The determination aims to guarantee that all workers can receive the benefit in the respective year, without the payment of the benefit having weight in the Budget for the following year.

Thus, the forecast is that the payment will be made available to workers according to the month of birth, that is, whoever has a birthday in January should receive it in January, birthdays in February receiving it in February and so on.

Double payment

Regarding the big discussion about double pay for next year, we would like to clarify for workers and readers how it will work.

The salary bonus is normally paid in the year following the year in which the workers performed a paid activity. That is, workers who worked in 2021 must receive in 2022.

However, as the base year 2020 benefit, which should have been paid this year, was postponed to 2022, we will then have the payment of the salary bonus for base year 2020 and base year 2021.

Thus, those who worked all year in 2020 and all year in 2021 and who fit the PIS/Pasep rules will be able to receive up to two minimum wages, that is, the payment doubled.

It is worth remembering that the normal value of the benefit is proportional to the number of months worked throughout the year, that is, those who worked the whole year receive a salary, whereas those who worked for less time will receive proportionally to the number of months worked.