PlayStation Network executive fired for suspected pedophilia • Eurogamer.pt

Sony has confirmed that George Cacioppo, senior vice president of PlayStation Network, has been fired after allegations of pedophile practices. Thank you VGC.

George Cacioppo has held the position since 2013, and was picked up by the group People vs. Preds, which simulate encounters to catch potential sexual predators.

In the video they released, the group shows the final part of the meeting, where George Cacioppo is seen at the door of his house with a PlayStation 5 shirt waiting for someone. They claim that she was waiting for a 15-year-old boy to have sex, she had arranged the meeting through the social application Grindr.

Sony has already confirmed to Cnet that Cacioppo has already been fired.

“We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been fired from his job.”

A representative of People v. Preds told Kotaku they publicly released the video because the police don’t work with organizations like theirs.

“The police department doesn’t work with cyber-groups like us. That’s where the Internet takes over.”