PlayStation: Sony vice president fired after appearing on video with paedophilia

George Cacioppo, Sony’s Senior Vice President of Engineering, has been with the company for eight years and worked at the PlayStation Store, but this week, Cacioppo appeared in a People v. video. Preds, posted on YouTube.

The channel is specialized in detecting acts of pedophilia and the appearance of Cacioppo resulted in his immediate dismissal.

We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has already been fired, Sony said in a statement.

According to a Google Drive link posted in the video description, Cacioppo allegedly chatted with a person who said he was 15 on Grindr, the social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people. The two exchanged photos and Cacioppo said his name was “Jeff”. Then he would have provided her address for sex. Bait said it would take an Uber to its location and Cacioppo would be waiting outside.

In the video, the cameraman arrives at Cacioppo’s house and finds him waiting outside. When asked who he was waiting for, the executive runs into the house, under threats that he would be taken to the police.

The situation is certainly worrying and we hope that the appropriate legal measures will be taken.