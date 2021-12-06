Plumber Finds Hundreds of Money Envelopes on US Famous Evangelical Pastor’s Church Wall | World

A plumber found hundreds of envelopes with cash and checks hidden in a wall at the Lakewood megachurch in Houston, USA.

The church is led by evangelical pastor Joel Osteen, very famous in the country, with cults broadcast on television to more than seven million people.

On Twitter, Houston police said evidence suggests the money could be related to a $600,000 sum that was stolen from the church in March 2014.

Police also said the case was under investigation and that no further information would be released at this time.

The institution said police were called to the church on November 10 to investigate the discovery.

The plumber, identified only as Justin, was interviewed by a Houston radio station, according to the Associated Press news agency.

“I went to remove the toilet, took some of the insulation and about 500 envelopes fell off the wall. I said ‘wow’. I took my flashlight to see,” the plumber told local radio.

Lakewood Church said in a statement that an undisclosed amount of cash and checks was found recently during repair work. The institution did not comment on whether the amount could be linked to the $600,000 missing.