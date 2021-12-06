Plumber finds more than R$ 3 million on famous pastor’s church wall

A plumber found R$3.3 million hidden in the wall of a church belonging to the author and televangelist Joel Osteen, famous TV pastor in the United States. The discovery took place at the Lakewood Church temple, which is located in Houston, Texas.

According to information from the Deadline website, the amount was stored in about 500 envelopes. The discovery of the amount occurred while the plumber was carrying out repairs to a loose toilet.

In an interview, the plumber said that, when carrying out the repair, it was necessary to remove “a little of the isolation”. At that point, the envelopes ended up falling off the wall. “I was like, ‘Wow!’” he said.

According to the plumber, he delivered all the envelopes to the supervisor responsible for the work. As a result, the Houston Police Department was called and found that there was cash, checks and money orders inside.

Local police are now working to find out if the money is part of the US$600,000 (about R$3.3 million) that disappeared from Lakewood’s coffers in a robbery that took place in 2014 due to the dates shown on the checks .

