Plumber finds R$ 3 million on famous TV pastor’s church wall

A plumber found a fortune worth R$3.3 million hidden in the wall of a church owned by author and televangelist Joel Osteen, famous evangelical preacher on US TV.

According to information from Deadline, the amount of money, which was stored in about 500 envelopes, was found at the Lakewood Church temple, which is located in Houston, Texas. According to the news, the discovery took place during repairs to a loose toilet.

In an interview, the professional, identified as Justin, reported that, when carrying out the repair, it was necessary to remove “a little of the isolation”. At that point, he was surprised by about 500 envelopes that fell from the wall. “I was like, ‘Wow!'” he declared.

The plumber claims that he delivered all the envelopes to the supervisor responsible for the work. Later, the Houston Police Department was called and found that there was cash, checks and money orders inside. The case took place on November 10th, but it hasn’t come to light until now.

The police are trying to find out if the money is part of the amount of US$600,000 (about R$3.3 million at the current dollar rate) that disappeared from Lakewood’s coffers in a robbery that took place in 2014, due to the dates shown. on checks — to date, the case has not yet been resolved.

To The New York Times, a church spokesperson reported that “an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found” during the renovation, and reiterated that the case is under investigation.