Podcast Phenomena announced by Gaules and Ronaldo Phenomena | DRAFT5

The Phenomenon explained that, “during the pandemic, I started playing games more often and watched many of Gau’s lives. That’s when the idea of ​​becoming a streamer was born. I launched Ronaldo TV and got very close to him, he became a partner in games. The podcast is the result of this connection between us and the episodes are becoming sensational. Gaules and I know how to make guests feel at ease, after all they are our friends. And that’s where the best reviews come out”.