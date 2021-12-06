Podcast Phenomena announced by Gaules and Ronaldo Phenomena | DRAFT5

Alexander “gauls” Boba announced a big news this Sunday (5). This is the Phenomena Podcast, the program in which the greatest Counter-Strike influencer in Brazil will perform with football legend Ronaldo “Phenomenon” Nazaire.
The first season of the program will mix live episodes with some from a distance, and the initial episode will be starred by Gaules and Ronaldo, having been recorded at the Museu do Futebol, in São Paulo. This and the other chapters will be broadcast on both presenters’ channels.
The first season will have a total of ten episodes and two guests have already been revealed: Neymar Jr and Tiago Leifert. The Podcast Phenomena is scheduled to premiere in January 2022.
“It is always an honor to talk and exchange ideas with Ronaldo. Adding a third phenomenon to the conversation brings many different stories and subjects, in some cases they are different worlds, but mostly, all filled with lots of laughs. Everything a good review should have”, commented Gaules,
The Phenomenon explained that, “during the pandemic, I started playing games more often and watched many of Gau’s lives. That’s when the idea of becoming a streamer was born. I launched Ronaldo TV and got very close to him, he became a partner in games. The podcast is the result of this connection between us and the episodes are becoming sensational. Gaules and I know how to make guests feel at ease, after all they are our friends. And that’s where the best reviews come out”.