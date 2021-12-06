Pollution is associated with diseases ranging from allergic crisis to diabetes – News

The effects of air pollution on the health of the world’s population are increasingly becoming a concern for specialists. An article recently published in NEJM (New England Journal of Medicine) warns of the urgent need for policies that seek to reduce the levels of particulate matter as a way to promote public health and reduce mortality.

The WHO (World Health Organization) estimates that about 7 million deaths annually are associated with air pollution, which is the fourth global cause of illness and death.

It is known that polluted air can cause specific problems, such as asthma attacks and allergies, but the Global Burden of Disease 2019 study points to much more serious consequences.

In that year, 5.1 million individuals died from cardiovascular diseases linked to exposure to particulate matter. There were also 1.18 million deaths from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

In addition to linking pollution to cardiovascular and pulmonary problems, the study alludes to the death of 736.6 thousand people from cancer and another 521,000 from type 2 diabetes or CKDs (chronic kidney diseases).

The authors of the NEJM paper – Professors Philip J. Landrigan, Director of the Global Public Health Program and Global Pollution Observatory at the Schiller Institute for Integrated Science and Society, and Sanjay Rajagopalan, Director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at Care Western Reserve University , in the US – classify pollution as “unwanted material released into the environment by human activity”.

This material arises mainly from the burning of fossil fuels, carried out by large thermal power plants from coal to cars, buses and trucks.

“[A poluição do ar] It includes primary particulate and gaseous pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide that are released directly into the atmosphere, as well as secondary pollutants such as ozone that form in the atmosphere. The additional components are volatile and semi-volatile organic aerosols, such as benzene, toluene, xylene, 1,3-butadiene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons”, describe the experts.

Particulate matter (PM) is the most studied component of air pollution that is associated with health problems.

These are particles classified as coarse (less than 10 micrometers in diameter), fine (less than 2.5 micrometers) and ultra-fine (less than 0.1 micrometers). For comparison, a 2.5 micrometer particle is about one-thirtieth the diameter of a human hair.

“The smaller the micrometer, the greater the possibility of [o material particulado] to reach the pulmonary alveoli and, from there, do the damage we hear about, both for the respiratory part and – more recently it is already known – also for the cardiovascular and even metabolic part of the organism”, adds Dr. Patrícia Canto Ribeiro, coordinator of the Scientific Committee on Environmental and Occupational Respiratory Diseases at the SBPT (Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology).

In addition to addressing particulate matter, the article alerts to the emission of toxic metals, such as lead, mercury, arsenic and cadmium, and chemical pollutants – polychlorinated biphenyls, dioxins, brominated flame retardants and organochlorine pesticides.

The mere fact of living in large urban centers is already a factor that can reduce life expectancy, stresses Patrícia.

“Often pollution can have an effect as deleterious as tobacco for people who have never smoked, for example.”

But, contrary to what happens to those who smoke, who can quit smoking, most people cannot “quit the pollution”. The only way out would be to move to another place where the air quality is better.

For those who have to live in areas with high levels of pollution, the options are few. The doctor advises to keep windows closed at times of increased vehicle traffic and to avoid outdoor physical activities in places or times when the air quality is poor.

It also draws attention to pollution in work environments. “Here in Brazil, we see a lot of burning in the sugarcane plantation. People who work in environments that burn coal, biomass in general, are also affected.”

Internal sources of pollution

With the increase in the price of gas canisters, in 2021 the number of Brazilians who started using wood stoves at home also grew, something even more common in low-income countries.

“In low-income countries, domestic air pollution is mainly caused by the burning of biomass fuels – firewood, straw, manure and charcoal – in domestic stoves and disproportionately affects women and children”, highlight the teachers.

Patricia emphasizes that the use of wood stoves is one of the main causes of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the world.

“The exposure is cumulative. The longer [exposto], [mais] you increase your risk. An occasional exposure is not harmful as long as you no longer have that contact. Now, if it’s a permanent thing over the years, the chances of you developing diseases are actually higher.”

She says that the ideal would be to have an exhaust system so that the smoke generated does not remain in the environment, but under the conditions in which most of these people live, this is practically impossible.

“This also shows the impact that even pollution has on social inequities. Those who are most deprived and those who live in poorer countries are less likely to get rid of this type of pollution and are more prone to illness as a result.”

Other internal sources of pollution are also associated with places with little or no infrastructure, for example, with the use of kerosene lamps and candles.

Public policy

Reducing illness and death from diseases associated with air pollution involves the creation and implementation of public policies aimed at reducing particulate matter emissions.

“The main thing is the issue of replacing fossil fuels and this absurd dependence we have on them for cleaner and more reusable energy. […] We need policies to replace energy sources. We cannot continue to live off energy sources that degrade the environment, that produce toxic gases that accumulate in the atmosphere,” says the doctor.

American researchers also advocate the idea that reducing the incidence of pollution-related illnesses “will require more than changing individual behaviors.”

“Large-scale pollution control at its sources will be needed. The most effective strategy to achieve this goal is a rapid, government-supported transition from all fossil fuels – coal, gas and oil – to clean, renewable energy,” they recommend .

The US researchers suggest that governments in low-income countries offer poor families access to cleaner fuels as a way to avoid harm to their health from prolonged exposure to domestic pollution.