Pope criticizes ‘sinking of civilization’ in Lesbos for abandonment of migrants | World

Pope Francis denounced, this Sunday (5), the “wreck of civilization” that abandons migrants, in his speech at the refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, where he was warmly received by numerous families.

The second day of the pontiff’s trip to Greece was marked by a visit to the Mavrovouni camp, which still houses around 2,200 asylum seekers in difficult conditions.

‘Papa, you are a heretic’, shouts an orthodox priest during Francis’ passage in Athens

There, during an emotional speech, Francisco made an appeal to face the “wreck of civilization”, five years after his first visit to this Greek island amidst the migratory crisis.

The Mediterranean “is becoming a cold cemetery with no headstones […] I beg you, let’s stop this wreckage of civilization!” he declared upon being received by several refugees who had gathered among the containers and tents.

The Argentine pontiff greeted at length and blessed the families present, including many children. “Welcome!”, “we love you,” they told him.

Francisco hugged a child and addressed a group of refugees. “I’m trying to help them,” he said.

Then, under a tent, the pope, visibly moved, listened to the joyful songs of a group of exiles and lamented that the Mediterranean, “the cradle of so many civilizations”, is today “like a mirror of death”.

“Let’s not allow the ‘mare nostrum’ to turn into a desolate ‘mare mortuum’ (…), let’s not let this sea of ​​memories become the sea of ​​oblivion”, he urged in the presence of several religious leaders, the Greek president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, European Vice President, Margaritis Schinas, and Greek Minister of Migration, Notis Mitarachi.

About 40 asylum seekers, mostly Catholics from Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), attended the Sunday Angelus and were present at the speech given by the pope under a tent.

Christian Tango, a 31-year-old Congolese, spoke with the pope, whom he thanked for his “spirit of humanity” towards “migrant and refugee children” and asked him to pray for them to find “a safe place in Europe”.

Mavrovouni is a hastily built structure on a former army firing range after the Moria camp fire in September 2020. This unhealthy camp was the largest in Europe.

“This visit is a blessing. The pope is our spiritual leader,” Congolese Rosetta Leo told AFP this Sunday, as she awaited the pontiff’s arrival.

His compatriot Orphée Madouda celebrated: “it’s the first time I’ve seen the pope”, but later lamented: “We refugees are human beings and we must be treated as such and not as prisoners.”

In 2016, the island of Lesbos became the main gateway for thousands of migrants trying to reach Europe. “We are all migrants,” Francisco said when he visited Moria camp in April of that year.

Some refugees now hope to return with him to Rome, as happened in 2016. That year he returned with 12 Syrian refugees. This time, 50 migrants will be transferred from Cyprus, where they stayed on Thursday and Friday.

Indeed, in Athens, the possibility that some of Mavrovouni’s asylum seekers might accompany the pope from Lesbos to Italy has not been ruled out.

Three such camps have already been opened on the islands of Samos, Leros and Cos, and others on Lesbos and Chios are planned for next year. They are surrounded by barbed wire and closed off with X-ray doors.

The refugees, the cornerstone

The main theme of his pontificate, the cause of refugees remains the cornerstone of the Pope’s 35th journey.

The Argentine pontiff “is convinced that the issue of migrants is the biggest humanitarian catastrophe after World War II,” according to Italian writer Marco Politi, an expert on Vatican news.

Jorge Bergoglio, who comes from a family of Italian migrants living in Argentina, has constantly defended the reception of thousands of “brothers and sisters”, regardless of their religion or refugee status.

In Athens on Saturday, he criticized before Greek leaders “the European community, torn apart by nationalist selfishness”, which “at times seems blocked and uncoordinated, rather than being a motor of solidarity”.

The pope’s visit to Lesbos, shorter than in 2016, continued this Sunday in Athens with a mass in a concert hall where he preached about “scarcity and humility” before some 2,000 enthusiastic worshipers.

Then, Francis’ agenda included a second meeting with the head of the Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop Jerome II, at the Catholic nunciature.

This Monday, after a final meeting with young people from a Catholic school, he will leave Athens around noon to return to Rome.