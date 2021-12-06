possible second round with former judge shuffles the political game

posted on 12/06/2021 05:57 / updated on 12/06/2021 05:58



“Third way”: Moro’s eventual rise in the electorate’s preference could lead Lula and Bolsonaro to a ceasefire between themselves, experts believe – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press and Sérgio Lima/AFP)

Since the pre-candidacy announcement of former Justice Minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) for the Planalto Palace, the so-called “third way” has gained new configurations for the 2022 elections. Moro, who has been away from the country for the last year , returns bringing his name to the center of the dispute and, in the opinion of specialists, with the possibility of significant growth in research, if he keeps his posture contained, without retaliating against attacks.

For allies, Moro is the right candidate to ease tensions over the political polarization between former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which promise to be higher in 2022 than in 2018. bet the former judge’s party colleague, senator Eduardo Girão (CE). “It is an option that renews the strength of a lost symbol of hope and transformation, without necessarily having to go into another Fla x Flu”, he believes. “The Brazilian citizen can no longer stand a fight over politics. He is disgusted with that. He wants maturity and dialogue”, adds the congressman.

Girão also highlights that Moro enjoys a lot of credibility with a large part of the population. “His successful work, which gained popularity for being a positive symbol of the country, that justice would be for all, is very strong and recent in the imagination of the Brazilian people”, says the senator, who also mentions a feeling of “gratitude” for many Brazilians.

Leandro Consentino, professor of political science and international relations at Insper, believes that if Moro maintains his popularity, it is possible that he will change the direction of the elections. “The challenge of the third way is difficult when there is a pulverization of candidates, but Moro is the one who is better able to do that at the moment”, he assesses.

Consentino explains that Moro’s candidacy also makes the Workers’ Party (PT) situation delicate, since facing the president in the second round would be the best scenario for Lula’s party. “There must be an effort to equal Moro and Bolsonaro throughout the campaign, in an attempt to delegitimize this candidacy”, he predicts.

For Danilo Morais dos Santos, professor of graduate studies at Ibmec-DF, an eventual rise of Moro in the electorate’s preference could lead “Lula and Bolsonaro to a ceasefire between them, considering that the greatest threat for both is the called third way”. Given this, it is possible that the image of the former judge will suffer some erosion, due to the excesses committed by Operation Lava-Jato, which should be exploited by opponents during the presidential campaign.

Regarding the candidacy, another point to be considered is the limits of the former minister’s popularity, since having his name on the agenda in the main capitals of the country, in the case of Moro, is one of the main challenges. “It’s a candidacy that goes from Oiapoque to Chuí. It’s not enough to be a name known only in some places. Although Moro started with a lot of power in the electoral race, there are challenges ahead to consolidate his name for next year”, he explains Danilo Santos. The professor also highlights that the party’s entrenchment may be missed by the former minister, who joined Somos at the beginning of this month.

animosities

After the troubled departure of Sergio Moro from the Ministry of Justice of Bolsonaro, in April of last year, attacks between the president and the head of the Executive are not rare. In the last live performed by Bolsonaro on social media, he called Moro a “blatant liar” and stated that the former judge plays “a clown role”.

It was a reaction to Moro’s statements about Bolsonaro supposedly celebrating Lula’s release from prison. Moro, on the other hand, used social media to criticize the president’s statements against vaccination. “I say again: with more than 615,000 deaths, the president’s anti-vaccine stance has gone too far. We are talking about human lives,” he wrote in a December 1 tweet.

Former minister Moro also declared, in an exclusive interview with Correio Braziliense, yesterday, that the fight against corruption, so evident in Bolsonaro’s campaign, is not a real priority. “Bolsonaro doesn’t care about fighting corruption,” he told journalist Denise Rothenburg.

no reconciliation

In view of the criticism exchanged between the two possible candidates for the election, specialists believe that, even in a scenario in which the union of Moro and Bolsonaro was decisive for Lula’s defeat, there is no chance of reconciliation. “I cannot conceive of an alliance between Bolsonaro and Moro. His departure from the Ministry was very traumatic, and with the president playing in this survival mode, everything indicates that it will be a very heavy campaign, which will make support between the two very difficult”, he analyzes Danilo Santos.

For senator Girão, the exchange of barbs will not collaborate with the edifying debate that should take place in the elections. “All that Brazilians yearn for is a different campaign, one that puts aside the aggressiveness between candidates and shows purposeful exhibitions for the triumph of Brazil and the Brazilians”, he argues.

Leandro Consentino, a professor at Insper, also believes that an agreement that will seal peace between Moro and Bolsonaro is unlikely. “But, neither can I envision these two giving a hand to Lula in an eventual runoff. I foresee that they will free their voters to do what they want and then, most likely, voters from one migrate to the other.” glimpses. “I think the issue is based less on the leadership, an eventual agreement, and more on the behavior of the electorate.”

Projections

It is also possible that the opposite of the 2018 scenario occurs, when many career politicians were left aside, amidst the desire for renewal. The 2022 election may come with a touch of tradition and conventionality, as evaluated by professor Danilo Morais, from Ibmec-DF. “In this election, I would bet on professional politicians, with TV time, political compositions, at regional and local levels. In this sense, Lula and Bolsonaro start at the front in favor of Moro”, he envisions.

“Moro is very close to a saturation point, this creates great expectations in the market. Either it will stagnate or, even with the negative campaign, there may be a strong inflection and it may lose this electorate. It is a strong candidate to repeat the phenomenon Marina Silva”, evaluates.

The former minister of the environment, in the 2014 elections, was a favorite in the electoral polls. But in the final stretch of the first round, the then PSB candidate had a shrinking of her electorate, leaving only 21% of the votes.