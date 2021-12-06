President of American company fires 900 for Zoom | Economy

Matthew Barros President of American company fires 900 per Zoom

Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, announced that the mortgage company was laying off about 9% of its workforce in a webinar by Zoom last Wednesday, abruptly informing 900+ employees on the call that they they would be dismissed from the company shortly before the year-end holidays.

“If you’re on this call, you’re part of the unlucky group that’s being fired,” Garg said in the call, whose recording was seen by CNN Business. “Your contract here is terminated with immediate effect.”

According to CNN, the executive added that employees can expect an email from the Human Resources department with details about the benefits and compensation they will be entitled to.

Among those fired were the diversity, equity and inclusion recruitment team.

In a statement to CNN Business, Better.com Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan admitted it was distressing to have to make layoffs, especially at this time of year.

Ryan added, however, that ”a low-debt balance sheet and a small, focused workforce have allowed us to enter a radically evolving residential property market.”

Garg cited market efficiency, performance and productivity as the reason behind the layoffs. Fortune later reported that Garg accused employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers for being unproductive and working only two hours a day.

“This is the second time in my career that I’ve done this and I don’t want to do this. The last time I did this, I cried,” said Garg on the recording, which, says CNN, was short and emotionless.

According to the report, the Softbank-backed mortgage lender announced in May that it was going public through a SPAC and last week received $750 million in cash as part of the deal. The company is prepared to record more than $1 billion on its balance sheet.