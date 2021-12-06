President of Portugal dissolves parliament and calls early elections in January

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa fulfills constitutional function after budget for 2022 is rejected in Parliament

EFE/EPA/MARIO CRUZ Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was re-elected president of Portugal in January



the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, signed this Sunday, the 5th, a decree that dissolves the Portuguese Parliament, called the Assembly of the Republic, and calls for early elections, which will be held on January 30th. The reason for Rebelo de Sousa’s act was the rejection of the proposed budget for 2022 – without the plan, the government has no security to spend and maintain the functioning of the public machine in 2022. The act is a prerogative of the office of president and it has already been performed eight times since 1974, when Portugal returned to being a democracy – all of Rebelo’s predecessors used it at least once.

With the dissolution, the country is governed by a Permanent Commission, chaired by the current president of the Assembly (Eduardo Rodrigues) and composed of vice presidents and deputies appointed by all parties, according to the representation of each party. Rebelo de Sousa was re-elected for his second term in office in January 2021 and took office in March – he is from the Social Democratic Party (PSD). The constitutional role of the Portuguese president is to be the head of state, responsible for appointing the prime minister, the head of government, who is normally the leader of the most voted party for parliament. António Costa, from the Socialist Party (PS), is the current Portuguese prime minister.