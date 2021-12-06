Princess Aiko of Japan Makes First Public Appearance After Growing Up | World

Princess Aiko of Japan had her first public appearance at the Tokyo Imperial Palace on Sunday (5) after reaching adulthood, reported the Japanese royal house.
Daughter of current Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Aiko turned 20 on Wednesday (1) in a private ceremony.
Upon reaching the age of majority, she will participate in the official activities of the monarchy. As a woman, however, she has no right to occupy the Chrysanthemum Throne.
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito (center), Empress Masako (left) and Princess Aiko (right) at the Tokyo Imperial Palace in photo December 5, 2021 — Photo: Kyodo/via Reuters
Aiko was introduced to the press wearing a tiara and a long white dress, clothes traditionally worn by female members of the Japanese monarchy.
The princess said in a statement, released by the official news agency, that she intends to become – now an adult – a person who “can serve others”.
“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has been involved in my journey so far,” said Aiko.
So far, there is no information indicating that she can follow the same path as her cousin Mako, who married a commoner and gave up her imperial status.
One near certainty is that Keiko will not be the first reigning empress of the Chrysanthemum Throne. This is because the Succession Law only considers men for the position.
However, some sectors still advocate a reform – quite unlikely in this conservative country – so that Aiko can inherit the oldest throne in the world.