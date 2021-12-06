Prosecutors need to be held accountable, says NY Times

The Newspaper Editorial Board The New York Times, one of the largest media outlets in the world, published an editorial on Saturday (4/12) in which it criticizes the lack of punishment for prosecutors in cases of errors, misconduct or abuse of power.

Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash

“They are protected by layers of silence, which are ingrained in local, state and federal policies, protecting them from any real responsibility for wrongdoing,” the text says.

The discussion came to light after a group of law professors denounced a series of irregularities committed by 21 prosecutors working in Queens, a neighborhood of New York, and ranging from hiding evidence from defenses to prosecuting innocents.

“Three men wrongfully convicted of a 1996 murder were exonerated after 24 years behind bars. But this has corrected only the most glaring injustice. To date, none of the prosecutors have faced any public consequences. Some are still acting,” the editors say.

They also criticized the authorities’ response to the accusations against Queens prosecutors and the attempt to frame teachers under the so-called “secrecy law”, ie, prohibiting them from speaking publicly about the case. Teachers have already interviewed the newspaper the time.

“In theory, the secrecy law exists to protect lawyers from being tainted by frivolous complaints, but that reasoning doesn’t make sense when applied to prosecutors, who are public officials and do the work of the state. it is already a public matter. Even if it were not, there is no reason to prevent public disclosure of complaints against officials who have the power to send people to prison. Of course, the defendants they face in court do not enjoy such privileges,” he wrote the advice.

The NY Times conclusion is that prosecutors can work for fairness and justice, but they can also deceive and destroy people’s lives: “They must be held accountable when they do, both to justify their victims and to ensure they don’t can do it again”.