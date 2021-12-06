Protest against restrictions on covid turns Brussels into a battleground – International

BRUSSELS – Amid the increase in cases and concerns about the new variant of coronavirus,micron, the weekend in Europe was marked by protests that led tens of thousands to march through several cities in the northwest against the restrictions imposed by the countries. In Brussels, this Sunday, the 5th, the demonstrations turned violent and turned its streets into a battleground. At least 6 were injured and 20 were arrested.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesters who threw stones and fireworks at them. Thousands marched peacefully through the center of the Belgian capital to the district that houses the headquarters of the institutions of the European Union, where the demonstration reached its end.

A group of people wearing black hoods and shouting “freedom” began throwing stones at the police, who reacted with tear gas and water cannons, according to footage and reports by journalists from Reuters. Protesters protested against rules imposed in October that require people to show health passports attesting to immunization against the covid-19 to gain access to bars and restaurants.

“I can’t accept any kind of discrimination, and now there is (requirement) the vaccination pass which is discriminatory. There is mandatory vaccination coming out there too,” said one protester, martial arts teacher Alain Sienaort. “This is all discrimination, so we have to fight it. We don’t want a dictatorship.”

The protest followed new measures announced on Friday to contain one of the highest infection rates in Europe, including mandatory mask-wear for most elementary school children and extending school holidays.

On a weekly average, 17,862 new daily cases were reported in Belgium, an increase of 6% from the previous week. Hospital admissions increased 4%. More than 3,700 people are hospitalized with the virus, 821 of them in Intensive Care Units (ICU). More than 27,000 people have died in Belgium from covid-19 since the outbreak began last year.

On Saturday, tens of thousands took to the streets of Vienna for the second weekend of mass protests against the Austrian government’s decision to impose a new blockade and plan for mandatory vaccinations across the country in the fight against a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The crowd was estimated to be around 40,000 people, according to Vienna police in a tweet. The demonstration was largely peaceful, but police reported that some protesters had thrown objects such as fireworks. There were a few arrests and police said they used pepper spray to try to disperse the crowd.

The far-right Freedom Party, the third-largest group in parliament, led opposition to the new pandemic measures. The party expands conspiracy theories about the vaccines, casting doubt on their effectiveness, while promoting ivermectin, a drug commonly used against parasites in animals that has repeatedly failed against the coronavirus in clinical trials.

People carried posters that read: “I’ll Decide for Myself” and “Make Austria Big Again,” which harks back to former US President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

Protesters also gathered in other parts of Europe on Saturday, mainly in the Netherlands. Thousands protested in the Dutch city of Utrecht against the new coronavirus restrictions on companies that will be in effect until December 19. Two weeks earlier, Dutch marches had turned violent with the government’s plan to ban the majority of unvaccinated people from entering bars, restaurants and other public places.

Cases have dropped dramatically in Austria since Nov. 22, when it became the first country in Western Europe to re-impose a blockade, allowing people to leave their homes just to work or buy groceries or medicine. A wave that started in the summer (North) has increased rapidly, giving Austria the highest number of pandemic cases and the increase in deaths. The lockout is set to last until mid-December.

The changes come after months of difficult attempts to contain contagion through widespread testing and partial restrictions. Austria had initially placed a blockade only on those who were not vaccinated.

Austria also announced that vaccination would become mandatory from February 1st, becoming the first western country to take this step, and one of the few around the world. Some critics, including The Financial Times editorial board, said the plan takes too high a price in terms of individual freedom and sees it as a sign of political failure.

On Saturday, Austria was averaging more than 9,000 new cases a day, and the average daily covid deaths reached over 58, after dropping to almost zero by mid-year, according to the Our World project. in Data from the University of Oxford. About 67% of the population is fully vaccinated, a level lower than many of its Western European neighbors but higher than many in the former Eastern bloc. /REUTERS and NYT