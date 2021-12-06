PR’s coastline dreams of the Guaratuba bridge, Matinhos shore and works

The revitalization of the Matinhos shore and the Guaratuba bridge are eagerly awaited by the municipalities of the coast of Paraná. With a low budget and practically committed to funding (payment of employees and maintenance of essential services), there is very little left to invest.

Some small works and acquisition of equipment are still possible, but for large works the municipalities really depend on a contribution of external resources.

Just to give you an idea of ​​the difference in values, the investment planned for the revitalization of the Matinhos beachfront, in the first and second phase, is R$ 506 million. The work is expected to start in 2022 and be completed in 2025.

This year, from January to October, the city hall managed to allocate only R$ 3.8 million for investments. The value is about 2.6% of the collection, which in the period reached R$ 145 million. Spending on payroll and charges, current expenses and interest and debt amortization alone absorbed almost R$130 million. “The municipality always needs partnerships for large-scale works”, informs the city hall.

At this time, the most urgent need for Matinhos is the construction of a hospital, but for that it does not have its own resources and is awaiting transfers from the state and the Union.

Guaratuba, whose major project is to build a bridge that will integrate the entire coast, also has limitations to invest. The forecast is to raise R$ 206.5 million this year.

Payroll and social charges alone will absorb R$ 97.8 million. Another R$ 101.7 million are allocated to operating expenses and R$ 6.9 million will be allocated to investment.

“The collection is not enough for investments in works and infrastructure. For this, agreements and credit operations are carried out. The budget is committed to costing expenses and also to investment in permanent material (machinery and equipment)”, informs the city hall.

It is still unknown how much the construction of the bridge in Guaratuba will cost. But the development of the project alone will require an investment of R$ 3.5 million and is being done with financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In Antonina, the city has collected R$ 68 million so far this year. Most of these resources are intended for funding, used in the maintenance of essential services and payroll. Investments in works and infrastructure are usually carried out with resources from parliamentary amendments, agreements and financing.

“The establishment of partnerships and the availability of resources to carry out improvements is very important, especially in a municipality like Antonina, where its own revenues and those from constitutional transfers do not go much further than necessary to cover the municipality’s basic expenses” , says Mayor Zé Paulo (PSD).

According to him, it is through these other sources that the city is managing to pave streets in several neighborhoods, renovate Praça Feira-Mar, renovate the municipal warehouse and build a new pipeline, which ended the old problem of water shortages, among others. improvements.

