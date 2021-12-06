Public complains about long lines and delay in accessing the Timbalada rehearsal

Timbalada’s first rehearsal after the return of events after the end of restrictions due to covid-19 was not only marked by the return of Denny Denan in charge of the band, but also by the public’s dissatisfaction with the delay in entering Candyall Guetho Square , in the Candeal neighborhood, in Salvador, this Sunday (5).

Photo: Bahia

When contacted, the band and event staff informed that the delay is due to the need to prove the two doses of vaccine against covid-19. The rain that hit Salvador on Sunday also caused more delays, according to a note sent by the press office.

“Access to the premises of Guetho Square this Sunday (5), for the premiere of Rehearsals of Timbalada has become slower due to heavy rain that fell in the city until shortly before the gates were opened, generating a greater flow of people in the at the same time, in addition to taking care in presenting the vaccination card and proving the two doses of the vaccine or a single dose, required by the State Government. We are studying to increase the number of accesses. said the note.