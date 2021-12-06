Qualcomm CEO says component crisis will ease soon

With the coronavirus pandemic, we had an exponential increase in the consumption of technology products, which ended up creating a bubble in the market, where more than the production capacity was consumed, resulting in a real crisis of components and the lack of several products in shops. Although many manufacturers are not optimistic about the normalization of this situation, Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, believes that we will have exciting news soon.

In a recent interview, Amon revealed that the situation should improve significantly in 2022. The executive’s statement is quite different from that of the heads of other semiconductor product manufacturers. Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, believes this crisis will continue until 2023, as does Simon Segars, head of ARM, who believes the situation will only get worse, becoming increasingly difficult for manufacturers and consumers.