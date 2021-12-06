Rain does not deter fans from seeing the cup and securing the champion’s patch on Atlético-MG’s shirt | athletic-mg

The movement of fans at Atlético-MG headquarters is big this Monday. The 2021 Brazilian Cup has been on display there since the morning. Not even the rain in Belo Horizonte prevents fans from taking a break in front of the room to honor the club’s new trophy.
Every moment, an athlete stops in front of the place to take a photo of the cup. It is the record of an achievement that interrupted Rooster’s 50-year fast at the Brazilian Nationals. After Dadá and Telê’s team, it was the turn of Hulk and Cuca’s team to take Alvinegro to the rank of best in Brazil.
Fans register Brazilian Championship trophy at Atlético headquarters — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca / ge.globo
In addition to photographing the cup, which was among the historic and classic trophies of the 1971 Brazilian and the Ramón de Carranza, many fans turned the corner to ensure another souvenir of the 2021 title. Loja do Galo received great demand despite the rain.
Since last Thursday, the sale of the team’s shirt in the club’s official stores registered a considerable increase. It’s the search for a historic uniform. It can now be purchased with the 2021 Brazilian champion patch, which is awarded by the CBF to clubs that win their tournaments. The patch costs R$ 39.90.
Shirt with the Brazilian champion patch is available at the club’s stores — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca / ge.globo
– The movement since Thursday is unusual, spectacular. Athletic fans are enthusiastic, satisfied, with a feeling of mission accomplished. The big demand is for the official game shirt with the customization of the 2021 Brazilian champion patch – said Felipe Martins, manager of Loja do Galo, in Lourdes.
João Henrique took two personalized shirts with the name and patch. He guaranteed his own and took one to his father, from whom he inherited his passion for Rooster.
“It’s a historic shirt, like the 2013 one, which I also have. I just need to get an autograph from one of the champions. Maybe one day,” he said.