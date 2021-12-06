Ramon, from Flamengo, laments the death of a cyclist and says he respected speed at the time of the accident | Flamengo

+Ramon, from Flamengo, denies alcohol consumption and says that the cyclist crossed the track suddenly

Ramon, 20, claimed he was driving within the speed allowed at the time of the accident, which occurred at 8:35 pm on Saturday. The player also informed that he is already in contact with Jonathan’s family to provide solidarity and pay for any burial costs.

Ramon went to the 16th Police Station, in Barra da Tijuca, where he testified, and was then released. He called the ambulance and requested assistance from the victim, an application-delivering cyclist. The player was accompanied by a woman at the time of the accident.

1 of 2 Ramon’s car, Flamengo side, after an accident that killed a cyclist in Rio — Photo: Disclosure Ramon’s car, Flamengo side, after an accident that killed a cyclist in Rio — Photo: Disclosure

“First I need to lament the tragic accident in which I was involved last Saturday night (04), in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. This accident ended up killing Mr. Jônatas Davi dos Santos.

I reaffirm respect for traffic laws and I rebound that I was within the allowed speed, when I was surprised by Jonathan, who was on a bicycle. I reinforce that, right after the accident, I called help and remained at the site providing all the help and information to the authorities. In testimony at the 16th Police Station, in Barra da Tijuca, I made myself available to collaborate with the investigations into the case.

In this moment of pain and suffering for everyone involved, I’m looking for strength to help the victim’s family in whatever way necessary. We are in contact with Jonathan’s family to provide the necessary support and collaborate with possible burial expenses. It is a moment of great sadness and emotion, but it is also a moment of respect and love for others. Let’s get through this together.”

Ramon’s manager, Ulisses Jorge, joined in with the client and stated that Jônatas’ family will have all the necessary support.