Ramon, from Flamengo, laments traffic accident that killed cyclist

(Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish)
Ramon lamented accident in which cyclist was killed on Saturday night, in Barra da Tijuca (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish)

left side of the

Flamengo

,

Ramon

commented on the

accident

in

traffic

who got involved, this Saturday, in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, and that

killed

O

cyclist

Jnatas David dos Santos. Through an official note, the player regretted the episode.

Ramon stated that he drove within the local speed limit. Also, who provided relief to the victim. The player testified at the 16th Police Station, in Barra. He announced that he is in contact with the victim’s family, to provide support and also collaborate with possible burial expenses.

Check the note in full

:



First, I must lament the tragic accident in which I got involved last Saturday night (4th), in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. This accident ended up killing mr. Jnatas David dos Santos.

I reaffirm the respect for traffic and bounce laws that I was within the allowed speed, when I was surprised by Jnatas, who was on a bicycle. I reinforce that, right after the accident, I called help and remained at the site providing all the help and information to the authorities. In testimony at the 16th Police Station, in Barra da Tijuca, I made myself available to collaborate with the investigations into the case.

In this moment of pain and suffering for everyone involved, I’m looking for strength to help the victim’s family in whatever way is necessary. We are in contact with Jnatas’ family to provide the necessary support and collaborate with possible burial expenses. It is a moment of great sadness and emotion, but also a moment of respect and love for others. Let’s get through this together

“.

