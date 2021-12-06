Rayssa Leal defeats Pamela Rosa on skate street and wins the STU Open Rio – Sports title

silver medalist in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Rayssa Leal was the champion of TU Open Rio of the category skateboard street, played this Sunday, at Praça Duó, in Rio de Janeiro. In close dispute with the two-time world champion pink pamela, Rayssa held on to first place throughout the race to win the title.

After leading the qualifiers on Saturday, Rayssa scored 16.30 points to earn yet another trophy in the 2021 season. Pamela finished in second place and Virginia Forts Waters completed the podium of the last competition of the year valid by the Brazilian ranking of Brazilian Skate Confederation (CBSk).

“Fadinha”, Rayssa’s nickname, summed up the year as “angry” and celebrated the end of the season being in Brazil. “It was very important for me to finish this incredible year here in Brazil, to be with my family, with the fans. I’m very happy. This year was awesome,” he said.

Rayssa and Pamela competed note for note for the title. But whoever took the mug home was the first, who performed an exemplary performance, abusing high-level maneuvers. The two-time world champion finished with 15.56 points.

In men’s, Lucas Rabelo was the great skateboard street champion at the STU Open. The modality closed the competition with impeccable performances by the great names of Brazilian skateboarding. The current world runner-up led the competition from start to finish. The Ceará was crowned champion with a spectacular maneuver of 9.62 points. Eduardo Neves and João Lucas Alves completed the podium.

STU marks the end of a magical year in the career of Lucas Rabelo. The skater was runner-up at the World Skate Street Championship and gold medal in the Junior Pan American Games, all this in an interval of less than a month.

“It’s the best year of my life, I can put it that way. I was able to skate, happier than ever, be back at my home in Brazil. And being able to win here was sensational. After having come from other victories , other competitions, nothing better than arriving and winning at home, receiving this Brazilian affection,” said Lucas after his victory.