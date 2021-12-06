Readjustments: find out what will be more expensive in 2022 | News Brazil | Online Diary

The high prices recorded for food, fuel, electricity and real estate, throughout 2021, have caused great inconvenience for Brazilians. Maintaining the family has become a real mission in the country. And, it seems, the situation is only going to get worse.

The government’s proposal for the adjustment of the 2022 minimum wage will only cover the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). Even with the increase, the purchasing power of the worker who receives the minimum wage should decrease.

Doctor in Economic Development Guilherme Marques Moura points out three accounts that should continue to weigh heavily in Brazilians’ pockets next year.

Electricity

“The electricity bill, which increased throughout this year, is forecast to become even more expensive in 2022. According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the value should increase 21%”, he explained. “It will be the biggest increase in seven years”, highlighted Moura.

VAT

Car prices increased a lot throughout the year 2021. The increase was, on average, 22% in the period between May 2020 and May 2021. Because of this, the value of the Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) will also be readjusted in 2022.

“In the case of cars, the rise in the price of used cars was due to the scarcity and high values ​​of brand new cars, causing a ripple effect on vehicle prices. Generally, this is a tax that reduces over time, so , it will be a surprise for many consumers”, he warned.

property tax

The properties must also undergo readjustment next year. “The IPTU should not present such a significant increase, given that the price list is generally determined by the city halls”, he pointed out.

According to the expert, the readjustments caused by inflation in 2021 are a very relevant factor for inflation at the beginning of 2022, which justifies the forecast scenario for the beginning of 2022. “In the last twelve months, inflation rose 10.67%. At the beginning of the year, the inflation target ceiling, according to the Central Bank, was 5.25%. In other words, this breach of the target will continue to have effects in the next year”, he added.