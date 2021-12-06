Real estate receivables funds and warehouses are highlighted in the portfolios for December

Amid the fourth consecutive month of negative return of the Real Estate Investment Funds Index (Ifix), which retreated 3.64% in November – the biggest drop since March 2020 – few funds managed to appreciate.

The scenario of rising interest rates, weaker activity and concerns about the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus impacted the performance of real estate funds and, this time, no segment was saved, with all categories ending last month in negative territory.

Despite the general fall, receivables funds managed to outperform Ifix, with a drop of 2.2% in November. The logistics sheds sector led losses, with a drop of 8.6% last month.

According to analyst Pedro Galdi, from Mirae, the movement has reflected the migration of investors to fixed income, reducing exposure to risky assets with the rise in the Selic rate. According to Galdi, the average of the dividend yield of the Ifix, which measures the income considering the dividends distributed by the fund and its quota value, is between 8% and 9% per year. “When the investor looks at the dividend yield and the CDI ends up going to fixed income”, he emphasizes.

The fall in shares becomes more accentuated with the reduction in liquidity in the market for real estate funds traded on B3 due to the departure of investors, highlights BTG Pactual in a report.

In this scenario of rising inflation and interest, funds with a more defensive profile, which invest in debt securities in the real estate sector and in logistics warehouses, continue to be preferred in the portfolios recommended by brokers.

The shopping center segment is also cited as a good opportunity, as it tends to benefit from the reopening of the economy. “The quotas of FIIs in shopping malls have dropped a lot and are attractive considering the economic recovery ahead,” says Galdi.

Analyst Vitor Suzaki, from Daycoval Investimentos, says that receivables funds should continue to be a class with favorable performance. “These funds pay, on average, a dividend yield double-digit annualized rate, higher than the Selic.”

According to Suzaki, with the fall on the Stock Exchange, some funds are trading below book value, which can be a good buying opportunity.

Check out the most recommended FIIs by seven brokers for December below.

Sources: BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Daycoval, Guide Investimentos, Mirae, Santander Corretora and Terra Investimentos

real estate fund Segment Number of referrals Vinci Logistics (VILG11) Logistics warehouses 3 Vinci Shopping Centers (VISC11) shopping centers 3 Bresco Logistics (BRCO11) Logistics warehouses 3 CSHG CRI Receivables (HGCR11) Receivables 3 Mauá Capital Real Estate Receivables (MCCI11) Receivables 3 TRX Real Estate (TRXF11) Hybrid 3

In the logistics segment, preferences in December fell on the Vinci Logística (VILG11) and Bresco Logística (BRCO11) portfolios.

The da Vinci fund has 16 logistics projects in its portfolio and 39% of its revenues come from e-commerce operations, with tenants the size of Tok&Stok, Magazine Luiza and Ambev, as indicated by Santander in a report. “The fund has achieved outstanding performance in controlling the level of vacancy and default,” says the bank.

Despite the 12.10% fall in the FII in November, Santander estimates a dividend yield of 8.2% for the next 12 months, in the midst of a stock exchange trading below book value.

In relation to Bresco Logística (BRCO11), even with the 9.64% drop in November, the Genial Investimentos team sees potential for an increase with the increase in dividends. “We believe that this drop is due to the pricing of dividends distributed by the fund, not considering the increase in recurring dividends”, points out the house, in a report.

In November, the fund received yet another request from Whirlpool to carry out new improvements to the property, which should take six months and generate an increase of approximately R$ 0.01 per share per month in the fund. The FII distributed R$0.60 per share during November, equivalent to one dividend yield annualized 8.4%, as indicated by BTG Pacual.

In the shopping center segment, the preference is for the da Vinci fund (VISC11). In its last management report, the FII recorded a 16% increase in its sales indicator compared to the same period last year, with a reduction in discounts granted on rent of 16.2% in the period. “We remain optimistic with the fund, which has been delivering growing results, in addition to trading at a relevant discount in relation to its equity value (approximately 18%)”, points out BTG.

In the receivables segment, the CSHG CRI Recebíveis and Mauá Capital Recebíveis Imobiliários funds continue to benefit from the context of inflation and rising Selic rates. “The real estate receivables fund has a more defensive portfolio in the current scenario”, points out the Santander team. MCCI11 was one of the leading gains among Ifix portfolios in November. Check out the details below.

SP Downtown leads November earnings

Despite the general fall by segment, some portfolios managed to end November with gains. See the Ifix funds that led the rallies in November.

Background Segment Profitability in November Profitability in the year SP Downtown (SPTW11) corporate real estate 11.45% -19.79% Kinea High Yield (KNHY11) Receivables 2.64% 4.75% Kinea Real Estate Income (KNCR11) Receivables 1.95% 18.46% Riza Arctium (ARCT11) Hybrids/Industrial Real Estate 1.87% 11.37% Mauá Capital Real Estate Receivables (MCCI11) Receivables 1.69% 8.78% Source: Trademap

NOTE: Profitability takes into account the valuation of the share and the income distributed

The SP Downtown FII led gains in November, accumulating an increase of 11.45%, which takes into account the appreciation of the share and the income distributed, according to a survey by TradeMap. Register on the platform here and have free access to data from the aforementioned portfolios.

The fund invests in corporate buildings and its main asset is the Badaró property, in the center of the city of São Paulo, which is rented to Atento.

The gain in November reflected the distribution of extraordinary dividends due to the sale of the Belenzinho property, also in São Paulo, and the readjustment of the rental contract for the Badaró property, says Rafael Vasconcelos, director of BRPP Gestão de Produtos Estruturas and fund manager.

According to the manager, on September 30, Atento fully vacated the Belenzinho property, which allowed it to receive the last installment of the contract, in the amount of BRL 4.2 million, with the distribution of income of BRL 1.13 per share, as well as an amortization of R$1.56 per share. With the settlement of the final balance, the total received was R$ 59.6 million, 33.2% higher than the appraised value of the property in the fund’s portfolio at the time of sale.

In addition, in November, there was an annual readjustment of the lease amount referring to the Badaró property and it was agreed to change the index of the portfolio from IGP-M to IPCA and the extension of the lease agreement until September 30, 2030, with an impact positive of R$0.04 per share, paid in dividends distributed on November 30 in the amount of R$0.40 per share, as per the material fact disclosed by the manager.

According to Vasconcelos, the exchange of indexers was negotiated only for this year’s readjustment. For the next, the indexer becomes IGP-M again. “Shareholders should receive a dividend payment close to what was paid in November [de R$ 0,40 por cota]”, says Vasconcelos.

IPCA hike benefits paper funds

Paper funds such as Kinea High Yield, Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários and Mauá Capital Recebíveis Imobiliários continue to benefit from the rise in the IPCA.

These products buy fixed-income securities, such as Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Mortgage Bonds and Real Estate Credit Bills (LCIs), which are backed by real estate receivables, such as payment of future rents or the sale of property or lease, and are also exempt from income tax.

These securities pay a remuneration for the investor, in these cases for the FIIs, linked to a correction index, generally inflation or CDI, plus a fixed interest rate.

With the IPCA rising 10.67% in the 12 months to October, and the Selic on an upward trajectory, receivables funds have performed better, with the category accumulating a return of 4.84% in the year, according to a Santander report.

In the specific case of Kinea funds, most of the papers in the portfolio are made up of operations structured by the manager itself, which thus achieves better rates of return.

Mauá Capital Recebíveis Imobiliários also has its own origination of CRI operations that are in the portfolio. In October, the fund acquired the CRI WT Morumbi and renegotiated with the debtor, in which the maturity, amortization schedule and remuneration were readjusted. The debtor paid a premium for this renegotiation equivalent to R$0.46/share, which contributed to the increase in the fund’s return, according to Genial Investimentos.

The rise in inflation was what also benefited the Riza Arctium fund. The portfolio includes eight industrial, logistical and commercial properties and seeks a net return of IPCA plus 7% to 8% per year. Despite being a brick fund, it manages to pass on the variation of inflation monthly.

In November, the fund approved a new offer of R$ 200 million, with a minimum distribution of 2 million shares, according to a material fact disclosed on November 3rd.