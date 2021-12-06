Red Bull keeps gearbox and avoids Verstappen’s punishment

Moment when Max Verstappen makes a mistake and crashes in the last round of qualifying in Jeddah (Photo: F1/Reproduction)

Start of Sunday F2 race in Arabia: Theo Pourchaire was stopped and was hit by Enzo Fittipaldi (Video: F2)

Max Verstappen’s accident in the final seconds of qualifying in Saudi Arabia took the Dutchman’s pole position and caused concern at Red Bull about possible component changes and punishments. Now, however, calm has been re-established in the Taurus team.

This Sunday (5), however, the team confirmed that it was not necessary to change the gearbox of the car #33. With this, Verstappen maintains third position on the starting grid for the race in Jeddah, right behind Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

The measure is a relief for Red Bull because the scenario was unfavorable after qualifying, when consultant Helmut Marko admitted the possibility of changing the component and considered a five-place penalty for Max on the starting grid.

Max Verstappen hit the end of the Saudi GP standings (Photo: AFP)

It is worth remembering that Red Bull carried out the last gearbox change provided for in regulation precisely for the Saudi Arabia stage. After the accident between Hamilton and Verstappen at the Italian GP, ​​both made the exchange and used the same part for six consecutive races: Russia, Turkey, USA, Mexico, Brazil and Qatar, respecting the minimum number of uses before a new change.

So, before qualifying began in Jeddah, the two title contenders traded their pieces for what would be the last time.

The Formula 1 GP of Saudi Arabia is scheduled to start at 2 pm (GMT-3) this Sunday

