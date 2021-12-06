Released by Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira anticipates holidays and travels to Portugal

Abhishek Pratap

Abel Ferreira in charge of Palmeiras. (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Abel Ferreira, as well as the owners of Palmeiras, anticipated the holidays and arrives in Portugal this Monday (6). The coach will be by the family’s side while the coaching staff will lead Alviverde in the two games that are still to come this season.

After winning the Libertadores bi-championship, Abel Ferreira and a good part of the cast received vacations until the beginning of January, when the preparation period for the Club World Cup begins, scheduled to take place in February, in the United Arab Emirates.

Still at Guarulhos Airport, the coach was spotted by a Palmeiras fan, who recorded the moment on social networks.

– After 10 hours of work on a Sunday, the reward came! Finding Abel Ferreira, the greatest, the historic one, is sensational! And being able to say thank you for everything is very little for what you have given us! Avanti Lecture – he wrote.

Without Abel on the edge of the lawn, Palmeiras will return to the field this Monday (6), at 7 pm (GMT), against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada. Then, the year ends against Ceará, on Thursday (9), at Arena Barueri.

