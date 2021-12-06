Renato Augusto scores, but Corinthians only draws against Grmio

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians hosted Grêmio for the 37th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. In a game played at Neo Química Arena, the team coached by Sylvinho drew 1-1, with goals by Renato Augusto and Diego Souza, against the team by Vagner Mancini.

Timão didn’t play a good game and saw Grêmio playing with more intensity. With a trumped up first half, Diego Souza opened the scoring in the 39th minute. After that, Sylvinho’s team tried to tie, but couldn’t break the Rio Grande do Sul team’s defense.

With the tie, Corinthians reached 57 points won in the Brasileirão. Due to Fluminense’s defeat against Bahia, the team coached by Sylvinho secured a spot in the group stage of the Libertadores 2022. On the other hand, Grêmio is still alive, in a delicate situation, in the first division.

Write it down, Faithful! – Corinthians’ next appointment is on Thursday, away from home. Timão visits Juventude, for the last round of the Brasileirão, in a game played at Alfredo Jaconi.

lineup

Coach Sylvinho was forced to change the team, as Fagner and Gabriel were suspended. Therefore, Corinthians started the decisive game with the following lineup:

Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Xavier, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian and Róger Guedes; Job

my helm

On the other hand, Vagner Mancini climbed the Grêmio with: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Campaz; Jhonata Robert, Ferreira and Diego Souza.

The game

First time

The first stage was marked by many faults and silly mistakes by Corinthians. Playing for their life in the championship, Grêmio was better and created the main opportunities of the opening 45 minutes.

With 14 minutes into the game, Grêmio had two yellowed: Rafinha and Kannemann. The team coached by Rio Grande do Sul stopped the game a lot and the referee failed to yellow Diogo Barbosa on two occasions.

Corinthians arrived for the first time in attack with 17 minutes. Willian hit a free kick and Roger Guedes headed it out. In the next move, Giuliano lost the ball in the middle and saw Thiago Santos pull the counterattack. Campaz finished out.

With 28 minutes, another arrival from Mancini’s team. Campaz played on the left and crossed, but João Victor cut without fear. Soon after, Ferreirinha cut two and submitted, but the ball went far from Cássio’s goal.

Timon started scaring Willian again. After a beautiful play with Renato Augusto, the shirt 10 appeared free in the area and submitted, alone, on the crossbar. Despite appearing to be on the same line, the little flag noted offside. After another good play by Willian, Corinthians scared once more. Giuliano appeared free and submitted, but Grêmio’s defense cut him on the line.

With 38 minutes into the game, Diego Souza opened the scoring for the visitors. Xavier missed a pass on the ball, Ferreira crossed and Diego Souza, who took advantage of Gil and Fábio Santos’ failures, was free to score the first of the game.

After the goal, the duel got even hotter. Roger Guedes was fouled and reacted. Because of that, Geromel complained with the 123 shirt and the confusion began. Both players were yellowed.

Second time

Despite a below-average first half, Corinthians returned from half-time without any changes to the team. As expected, Timão returned more to the attacking field, while Grêmio waited for the counterattack.

With five minutes, Willian made an individual play, cut three and took a shot from outside the area, but Gabriel Grando made a great save. Soon after, Gil received a cross and headed out.

Pressing for a draw, Corinthians arrived once again. Willian found Renato Augusto on the side and the shirt number 8 crossed. Róger Guedes dominated and kicked, but was stopped by the Grêmio defender.

With 12 minutes into the game, Sylvinho made his first change. Offensively, Gabriel Pereira entered Xavier’s vacancy. In this way, Corinthians started to play more offensively. Five minutes later, Willian made another single play and this time he crossed. After Gabriel Grando cut, the ball fell to GP, who kicked it out of goal.

The game, then, became even more truncated and without great goal chances for both teams. With 27 minutes, Rafinha killed the counterattack and could have been sent off, but Bruno Arleu de Araújo did not give the second yellow card.

At 31 minutes, Sylvinho made one more change. Giuliano, who returned from injury as a starter, left and Gustavo Mosquito took his place. Unable to break through the Grêmio wall, Corinthians submitted from a distance with Renato Augusto, but the ball went over the goal.

In his attempt from afar, Renato Augusto annotated a painting to tie the score. The shirt 8 kicked from outside the area and the ball was in the left corner of the goal. After the tie, Neo Química Arena pulsed even more.

With 44 minutes, Sylvinho changed twice more: Luan and Vitinho in the vacancies of Jô and Willian. Two minutes later, Mosquito hit and Gabriel Grando made a great save. In the last attacking move, Luan served Róger Guedes, but shirt 123 took time to kick.

See more at: Corinthians x Grmio and Campeonato Brasileiro.