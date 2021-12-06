Renato Augusto shines among medallions and leads Corinthians comeback

Renato Augusto was the hiring that generated the least expectation among the medallions that arrived during the Brazilian Championship. As he had not acted for more than six months at the time, he was viewed with some suspicion, but the progress of the competition showed exactly the opposite. The 33-year-old veteran midfielder became the most important player in the comeback of the Parque São Jorge team.

From a team that seemed to be in the middle of the table, Corinthians recovered under the baton of the midfielder and, with the fourth best campaign of the second round, got a direct berth in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores da América 2022. the outcome of this plot happened precisely with a great goal by Renato Augusto. In a shot from midfield, he hit the left corner of goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó in a 1-1 draw with Grêmio, yesterday (5), at Neo Química Arena.

Renato Augusto was hired at the end of July and had to wait for the transfer window to start before his debut. In his first game, he scored a great goal in the victory by 3-1 over Ceará. In the first games, it was used with caution as it was regaining fitness, but it was present in almost the entire second round. It was only out of the tie with Atlético-GO by 1-1 in the first round.

In 21 games played, they contributed four goals and an assist. But his participation went well beyond that. He didn’t reap any suspension and was used as a starter in 16 matches – in almost all of them he played until the final moments. With that, he ended up being a fundamental part to lead the alvinegra team. Forward Róger Guedes suffered with fluctuations while Willian and Giuliano lost games due to injuries.

In the game that confirmed Corinthians’ direct classification for the Libertadores, Renato Augusto was not considered the best on the field by analysts from Live do UOL Sport, but he shared the best grades with Willian. And for commentator Vitor Guedes, the great goal he scored in the 41st minute of the second half saved the job of coach Sylvinho, who has been harshly criticized by fans.

“I believe he saved Sylvinho. If Corinthians loses today, even qualifying for the Libertadores, and resurrects Grêmio, there wouldn’t be Duílio, Roberto de Andrade to hold Sylvinho’s head. They would leave Itaquera fired. Renato Augusto saved Sylvinho”, evaluated Guedes.

Rodolfo Rodrigues also did not fail to highlight the performance of shirt 8, which ended up preventing the end of an unbeaten run that has lasted 12 games at Neo Química Arena. “I’ve seen better performances of him in this championship, participating more. Today I think he was not able to fit his game so much, to distribute the ball well, to carry the team. But nothing that would be below his average. And at the end of the game he even hit a great goal. The vision of the game he has, excellent finishing power.”

Given the good phase he is going through, Renato Augusto is confirmed on the team for the season’s outcome. Occupying fourth place with 57 points, Corinthians could be overtaken earlier this week if Fortaleza defeats Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal. Therefore, to maintain this position at the end of the Brasileirão, it will be necessary to win in the last round. And the opponent will be Juventude, who are fighting relegation. That’s why

“We have a game on the 9th against Juventude, it’s complicated. We have a mathematical possibility of a G-4 and we’ll keep fighting. It’s not time to make a projection and evaluation of the championship. There is a possibility of looking for the G-4 and we’ll fight for it. keep working, we have five dis to finish the championship well,” said Sylvinho.