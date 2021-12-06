Research shows that sleeping between 10 pm and 11 pm can prevent cardiovascular disease

A study published in the scientific journal European Heart Journal points out that people who go to sleep between 10 pm and 11 pm are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease. The research also says that people who go to bed later than this time are more likely to face problems such as heart attack, heart failure and stroke.

The risk for cardiovascular disease is linked to contact with morning light, which is known to “reset” the biological clock. However, those responsible for the study emphasize that it is still necessary to deepen the research to assess possible variables.

The researchers analyzed the sleep habits of more than 88,000 volunteers over seven days. Participants had their sleep onset and waking times evaluated, in addition to having their movements during the night monitored by an accelerometer.

During nearly six years of research, it was found that 3.6% of participants developed cardiovascular disease and the highest incidence was in those who slept close to or after midnight, while the lowest was in those who slept between 10:00 pm and 10:59 pm.

According to the study, individuals who sleep around or after midnight have a 25% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease, while those who fall asleep before 10 pm have a 24% higher risk, whereas those who went to bed between 11 pm and 11:59 pm recorded a 12% higher risk.

The researchers further reported that the highest risk rates were found in women, likely due to a difference in the endocrine system that responds to an interruption in the circadian rhythm differently.

The researcher neurologist at the Instituto do Dono, Dalva Poyares, stated that sleeping between 10 pm and 11 pm may be linked to a greater regularity of sleep, while those who sleep sooner or later lose certain habits.

“This misalignment of behaviors, as well as variability in sleeping and waking times, increase inflammation in the body, and can impair glucose regulation. What can also contribute to the risk of cardiovascular disease”, he explains.

Poyares also points out that researchers have not taken into question genetic problems, which may be the biggest cause of cardiovascular disease.

