Resident with Ômicron variant of Covid-19 is in good health, says City Hall of Santa Cruz – Rio Grande do Sul

Santa Cruz do Sul, in Vale do Rio Pardo, recorded the first case of the Ômicron variant in RS

Photo: Bruno Pedry/Gazeta do Sul





According to the Santa Cruz Health Secretary, Daniela Dumke, the patient has had a fever just one day since returning from South Africa last week. “She remains asymptomatic”, assured Daniela, saying that the Health Surveillance maintains permanent contact with the patient. The woman’s age was not informed.

The secretary reinforces that there is no reason to panic. “Regardless of the Covid-19 strain, the important thing is to keep basic care and vaccination up to date”, highlights Daniela. On Friday, when the first case of Ômicron was confirmed in RS, State Health Secretary Arita Bergmann made the same appeal: “It is essential to keep the vaccine up to date, wear a mask and maintain adequate distance.”

According to the State Center for Health Surveillance (Cevs), last Friday, 842,000 people were late with the second dose and 721,000 with the delayed booster dose. “With this new variant in circulation, it is even more necessary for the protection to be effective, especially with a high vaccination coverage”, warned secretary Arita.





