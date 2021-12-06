Result of Federal Lottery contest 5619 on Saturday (12/04/2021) – DCI

The result of the Federal lottery contest 5619 today, Saturday (04), was released at 19:00 (GMT). The highest prize was estimated at R$ 500 thousand and the ticket that had the numbers drawn last won.

Result of Federal Lottery Tender 5619

Check the numbers of the tickets drawn in the Federal lottery result and the prize of each one:

01498 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

15904 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

84856 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

72834 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

07754 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

How do you know if the Federal ticket has won?

The player holding the ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five drawings of the result of the Federal Contest 5619 lottery wins one of the main prizes.

In addition, you can win by getting it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize;

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

How to receive the Federal award?

The prize from the result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5619 this Saturday can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98, the player can also withdraw from the lottery houses.

In addition, it is important to remember that Lotteries Caixa prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw.