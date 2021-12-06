Results of the Dupla-Sena 2306 today, 12/04; winner can take BRL 2.3 million – Country

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Results of the Dupla-Sena 2306 today, 12/04; winner can take BRL 2.3 million – Country 6 Views

Whoever corrected the numbers of the contest 2306 of Dupla-Sena can win a prize of R$ 2.3 million. The draw took place at 20:00 today, Saturday, by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet is R$2.50.

Results of the Dupla-Sena contest 2306

46 – 11 – 12 – 50 – 45 – 25

08 – 11 – 12 – 31 – 41 – 21

How to play in Dupla-Sena?

Each contest has two drawings. In both draws, you must match 3, 4, 5 or 6 numbers in the first and/or second.

To participate, you must select from six to 15 numbers out of the 50 that are there. If you want even more luck, you can let the system select the tens (Surpresinha) or use the same bet in 2, 4 or 8, 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Stubborn).

Dupla-Sena draws normally take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, at 20:00.

What are the odds?

According to Caixa, the chances of winning vary depending on the type of bet. Check out the odds:

Probabilities of hits

Minimum bet: R$2.50 – 6 numbers

Number of Bets

Select 6789101112131415

Probability of hit (1 in)
Number of Played Numbersbet amountsenaquinineBlockSuit
6BRL 2.5015,890,70060,1921,12060
7BRL 17.502,270,10017,59750237
8BRL 70.00567,525675626325
9BRL 210.00189,1753,07615318
10BRL 525.0075,6701,5769713
11BRL 1,155.0034,3958816411
12BRL 2,310.0017,197528459
13BRL 4,290.009,260333337
14BRL 7,507.505,291220256
15BRL 12,512.503,174151195

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Be over 18 years old;
  • Have a CPF;
  • Have an email;
  • Have a credit card with the main brands.

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

To register, follow the steps below:

  • Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br
  • Inform your personal data;
  • Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;
  • Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.


I want to receive exclusive content about Brazil

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com

© Reuters. By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo Investing.com – China eases monetary policy …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved